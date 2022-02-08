The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

'Scam’: Thousands Of Florida Voters Switched To Republican Without Their Consent

Thousands of Florida Voters Scammed

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Thousands of Democratic voters in Miami-Dade County, Fla., have reportedly had their party affiliations switched to Republican without their authorization, according to the county election department's records.

According to Local 10 Miami, a total of 5,488 voters had been switched from Democrat to Republican, and 1,698 had been switched to Democrat. Last year, Republicans boasted that the number of Republican voters had surpassed Democratic voters in Florida.

While they attributed the accelerated growth to an "aggressive voter registration campaign," new records suggest that isn't the case. The vast majority of those who had been switched to Republican had not voluntarily made the change. Per the report, all of the recent victims were over the age of 65. The unauthorized changes they face follow similar reports from independent voters whose party affiliations were also mysteriously changed to the Republican Party.

Speaking to The Miami Herald, multiple voters expressed their concerns and frustrations about the change. Juan A. Salazar, a 77-year-old Dominican living in Little Havana, recalled the day he was approached by Republican canvassers. He explained how canvassers attempted to convince him to fill out an application to obtain a new voter ID card. At the time, he declined because he knew he'd receive one by mail.

However, the canvasser reportedly insisted that Salazar would "get it faster” if he filled out the application. Without signing any document or filling out an application, Salazar provided his name and they were able to look up his address. Weeks later, he received a new voter ID card that claimed he was now a member of the Republican Party of Florida.

During the interview with The Herald, Salazar expressed concern about the deceptive practice and how it will impact the upcoming primary election.

“This is a system to eliminate voters so that voters can’t participate in the primary,” Salazar said in an interview. “It concerns me about what’s going to happen in these next elections ... This is a scam.”

Back in December, the Republican Party of Florida issued a statement after an 84-year-old Democratic voter's registration was changed without her authorization.

“RPOF conducts its voter registration operation in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. At no time was this voter registration changed without the registrant’s permission.”

However, local residents and lawmakers aren't buying it. “People are being taken advantage of,” Sen. Annette Taddeo (D-Fla.) recently said. “Lots of these people don’t speak English or are elderly.”

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
republican tricks

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

GOP Bill Would Revive Boss-Dominated ‘Company Unions’

Sen. Marco Rubio Wants To End Unions

Photo by Gage Skidmore/ CC BY-SA 2.0

Congressional Republicans are proposing a bill they claim would improve "teamwork" between workers and management. In reality, it would allow businesses to bring back the "company unions" used in the 1920s and 1930s to prevent workers from achieving meaningful gains.

Last Thursday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced the Teamwork for Employees and Managers Act of 2022, a bill "to enable an employer or employees to establish an employee involvement organization to represent the interests of employees." Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) and 12 GOP colleagues filed the same bill in the House.

Keep reading... Show less
marco rubio

On House Floor, Gaetz Warns Against Sexual Predators Escaping Justice (VIDEO)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

While speaking out in favor of a bill that would end mandatory arbitration for workplace sexual harassment cases, scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) talked about the importance of holding sex offenders accountable.

During a speech on the House floor Monday, Gaetz explained why he was one of the few Republicans in support of this particular measure.

Keep reading... Show less
Matt Gaetz
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}