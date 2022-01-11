The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Michigan GOP Official And School Board Member Guilty Of Malicious Threatening

Matthew Smith, left, with former President Donald Trump

A member of the Davison, Michigan Board of Education, who also serves as the chair of the Genesee County Republican Party in that state, has been sentenced in an incident connected to a malicious phone call.

According to local radio station WNEM, Matthew Smith has been ordered to refrain from contacting Houghton County Clerk Jennifer Kelly who he admitted to placing a call to on March 6, 2020. In addition to the no-contact order, he has also been placed on probation for one year and ordered to pay fines and fees totaling $650.

He is also required to write a 1,000 essay discussing the problem with "political bullying in society" and complete a cognitive awareness program along with 240 hours of community service.

Although Smith insists he made the call on behalf of a friend, Kelly has accused him of threatening to kill her pets. The allegation is one that Smith has denied. However, during a hearing that took place on November 22, he did plead guilty in cooperation with a plea agreement. Following his plea, he was charged with one count of malicious use of telecommunication services. At the time, the local Committee For School Board Integrity issued a statement:

"On June 17th after Matthew Smith was charged with making a threatening phone call to the Houghton County Clerk he said it was a 'political smear campaign,' blamed seemingly everyone except himself, and accused his traumatized victim - a single woman living alone - of lying. On Sept 15th, when his last attorney refused to continue representing him, Matthew reiterated that the threatening phone call didn't happen. On October 4th, when the recall language was approved, Mathew stated in an elections commission hearing in open court that he was not guilty. When Matthew was first contacted by Houghton County detectives, he filed what we now know was a false police report - another crime - claiming someone had 'spoofed' his phone.

"Today Mathew Smith has plead guilty to the charges against him. This further demonstrates the urgency of returning integrity to the Davison School Board, and preventing a bully who does not respect the law and truth-telling from making decisions that impact our children. It also reinforces the fact that he must be stopped from pursuing his further political ambitions.'

'We now have an admitted criminal on the Davison School Board. This is unacceptable for our children and we will continue to work through the lawful process of recall and replacement."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
republican threats

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Lethal Lie: Distorting Data, Republicans Insist Covid Only Kills Very Sick

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Republicans have settled on a position that seems just a smidge incredible: There is no pandemic. Downplaying the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the disease that it generates has been standard Republican operating procedure since Donald Trump insisted that cases would soon be “down to zero” and that COVID-19 would go away “like magic.” But at this point, with 860,000 dead Americans and over 5.5 million lives lost around the world, in the midst of a wave of disease sending record numbers to hospitals, pandemic denial seems like something that should be impossible.

It’s not. Republicans have returned to the idea that people are just, you know, dying. And that COVID-19 has nothing to do with it.

Keep reading... Show less
pandemic deaths
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}