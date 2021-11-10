The National Memo Logo

Far-Right Thinktank Wrote Bloody-Minded ‘Wargame’ For Trump Coup

@beyerstein

Proud Boys join insurrectionists at Capitol on January 6, 2021

The Trump advisor who wrote the infamous pseudo-legal justification for overturning the 2020 election also helped to create a blueprint for what Donald Trump could do to hang onto power by force.

John Eastman joined a couple dozen right-wing operatives in simulating the aftermath of a closely contested election. The report was published in mid-October 2020 and co-sponsored by the Claremont Institute, the think tank where Eastman works.

Keep reading... Show less
Senators Demand Feds Probe Liberty University Over Sexual Assaults

@Hannah_Dreyfus

Liberty University campus in Lynchburg, Virginia

Photo by Liberty University

Reprinted with permission from ProPublica

Citing possible violations of federal law, three U.S. senators, including the two from Virginia, are pressing the Department of Education to investigate Liberty University's handling of sexual assault claims.

Keep reading... Show less
