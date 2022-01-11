The National Memo Logo

Lethal Lie: Distorting Data, Republicans Insist Covid Only Kills Very Sick

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Republicans have settled on a position that seems just a smidge incredible: There is no pandemic. Downplaying the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the disease that it generates has been standard Republican operating procedure since Donald Trump insisted that cases would soon be “down to zero” and that COVID-19 would go away “like magic.” But at this point, with 860,000 dead Americans and over 5.5 million lives lost around the world, in the midst of a wave of disease sending record numbers to hospitals, pandemic denial seems like something that should be impossible.

It’s not. Republicans have returned to the idea that people are just, you know, dying. And that COVID-19 has nothing to do with it.

Michigan GOP Official And School Board Member Guilty Of Malicious Threatening

Matthew Smith, left, with former President Donald Trump

A member of the Davison, Michigan Board of Education, who also serves as the chair of the Genesee County Republican Party in that state, has been sentenced in an incident connected to a malicious phone call.

According to local radio station WNEM, Matthew Smith has been ordered to refrain from contacting Houghton County Clerk Jennifer Kelly who he admitted to placing a call to on March 6, 2020. In addition to the no-contact order, he has also been placed on probation for one year and ordered to pay fines and fees totaling $650.

