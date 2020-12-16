Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

QAnon Backers Predict New  Deputy Attorney General Will Arrest Trump ‘Enemies’

@AlKapDC
Photo by Elvert Barnes/ CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

Multiple influencers supporting the false QAnon conspiracy theory have praised the appointment of new Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, claiming that he will carry out mass arrests of President Donald Trump's political opponents and fulfill the conspiracy theory.

QAnon is premised on a belief that an anonymous user posting on a far-right message board and calling itself "Q" is actually a secret government official working with Trump to take down the "deep state," his perceived enemies, and a global cabal of pedophiles (of which Democrats are a part), who will ultimately be arrested and sent to face military tribunals.

In response to the change in Justice Department leadership due to Attorney General William Barr resigning, multiple QAnon supporters with major followings on social media have suggested that Donoghue will carry out the conspiracy theory, pointing to a "Q" post from 2018 mentioning him and citing the fact that he served as a military judge and was in the same Army division as former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn -- who is a QAnon supporter himself and widely admired among the QAnon community.

QAnon DonoghueQAnon Donoghue2QAnon Donoghue3QAnon Donoghue4QAnon Donoghue5

Donoghue is not the first leader in the Justice Department to become a figure in the conspiracy theory: QAnon supporters previously lauded then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions because "Q" suggested he would prosecute Trump's political enemies. Sessions in 2018 had appointed Donoghue to be a U.S. district attorney, something some QAnon influencers also pointed out while hyping his new appointment.

Related Articles Around the Web
qanon
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Bullying Public Employees, Trumpist Thugs May Make America Ungovernable

Photo by chaddavis.photography/ CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

While the arrival of vaccine doses is finally bringing some hopeful news about the pandemic, the state of U.S. democracy continues to be at an historic low point fueled by the complicity of the Republican Party.

The past week has included a rash of threats against public servants trying to fulfill their duties and uphold their oaths of office. Nowhere was that more evident on Monday than in Michigan where the Capitol building was shut down to everyone but the 16 electors and others essential to certifying the state's Electoral College vote after credible threats of violence emerged. Each elector was provided with a police escort, but the atmosphere was so toxic, one elector ultimately decided to wear a bullet-proof vest to faithfully cast her vote for the state's rightful winner, Joe Biden.

Keep reading... Show less
trump supporters