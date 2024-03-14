The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Far-Right Online Commentator Demands President Be 'Tried And Executed'

@MJBoddie
Far-Right Online Commentator Demands President Be 'Tried And Executed'

Joe Oltmann

Joe Biden

In October 2023, The Nation's Elie Mystal warned that "'promoting violence" is a major part of ex-President Donald Trump's plan if he manages to secure the presidency again.

Mystal wrote, "I cannot actually list all the people Donald Trump has wished to harm with physical violence. They include most of his political opponents, often along with their families; every prosecutor who has investigated or indicted him; nearly every judge who has presided over one of his cases, protesters; hecklers; former Vice President Mike Pence."

Building on Mystal's point, conservative journalist and author David French last month wrote a New York Times op-ed highlighting "how much the constant threat of violence, principally from MAGA sources, is now warping American politics."

French noted "he has been inundated with death threats because of his criticism of Trump and that countless judges, lawyers, prosecutors, journalists, election workers and politicians live with the threat of MAGA violence."

On Tuesday, Colorado's 9News journalist Kyle Clark reported that far-right activist and commentator Joe Oltmann called for President Joe Biden to be killed during the Friday, March 8 segment of his online show.

According to Clark, the DCF Guns co-owner "has long used violent political rhetoric," before responding to Biden's expression of "support for a ban on so-called assault weapons" during his Thursday, March 7 State of the Union speech.

"I have gun stores and ranges," Oltmann said "on his Conservative Daily political program, which streams online and on MyPillowGuy Mike Lindell’s far-right broadcast network, FrankSpeech," Clark reports. "I’m not taking one gun off the shelf," the far-right activist added.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
Joe Biden

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Georgia Judge: Trump Did It, But That's OK Because Oaths Don't Really Matter

@LucianKTruscott
Georgia Judge: Trump Did It, But That's OK Because Oaths Don't Really Matter

Judge Scott McAfee

As if we had not been reminded before, the dismissal of six charges against defendants in the Georgia RICO case reminds us once again that the whole notion of taking an oath to support and defend the Constitution, including state constitutions, has apparently become a nullity in modern times. According to the judge in Georgia, if you’re required to take an oath, it’s just a ceremony, not an actual requirement to uphold the law – the law being the Constitution of the United States or the Constitution of Georgia.

Keep reading...Show less
georgia election case

'Absolute Bloodbath' Roils RNC As Trump Seizes Control Amid Purge Of Party

@alexvhenderson
'Absolute Bloodbath' Roils RNC As Trump Seizes Control Amid Purge Of Party

Lara Trump

With Ronna Romney McDaniel gone, the Republican National Committee (RNC) now has the ultra-MAGA leadership that Donald Trump wanted — including Trump loyalist Michael Whatley replacing McDaniel as chair and Lara Trump as co-chair.

Keep reading...Show less
RNC
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}