Revealing details of Michael Cohen's forthcoming book were reported over the weekend after The Washington Post obtained a copy.
"President Trump's longtime lawyer and personal fixer, Michael Cohen, alleges in a new book that Trump made 'overt and covert attempts to get Russia to interfere in the 2016 election' and that the future commander in chief was also well aware of Cohen's hush-money payoff to adult-film star Stormy Daniels during that campaign," according to the Post.
The former Trump lawyer's book, titled Disloyal: A Memoir, will be released on Tuesday. It recounts dozens of stunning and occasionally salacious episodes, notably explaining Trump's connection with the Kremlin.
Trump admired Vladimir Putin, writes Cohen, because he wrongly believed that the Russian president is " the richest man in the world by a multiple." Trump loved Putin, Cohen wrote, "because the Russian leader had the ability 'to take over an entire nation and run it like it was his personal company — like the Trump Organization, in fact.
"Trump's sycophantic praise of the Russian leader during the 2016 campaign began as a way to suck up and ensure access to the oligarch's money after he lost the election," the Post reports. But Cohen says Trump also believed that Putin's hatred Hillary Clinton, which dated back to her support for the 2011 protest movement in Russia, "could strengthen Trump's hand in the United States."
Cohen also disclosed details of the plans for Trump Tower Russia — and notes that Ivanka Trump was deeply involved in the project.
"Cohen says the Trump Tower plans called for a 120-story building in Red Square, including 30 floors devoted to a five-star hotel with an Ivanka Trump-branded spa and Trump restaurants, and 230 high-end condominiums for Russian oligarchs and leaders," reported the Post. "Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter, who is now a senior White House adviser, even selected the proposed tower's high-end finishes."
Cohen also says that Trump admired apartheid-era South Africa, ridiculed his own evangelical supporters, mocked Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama in racist terms, rand shared his overly enthusiastic admiration for Cohen's then-15-year-old daughter.
"Look at that piece of ass," Trump reportedly said. "I would love some of that."
