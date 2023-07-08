RFK Jr. Promoted Antisemitic Streamer Who Claims 'Hitler Was A Rothschild' (VIDEO)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his organization Children's Health Defense are fans and promoters of James Corbett, a Sandy Hook and 9/11 conspiracy theorist who has claimed that “Hitler was a Rothschild” and “Hitler and the Nazis were one hundred percent completely and utterly set up … by the international banking community and the international crony capitalists.”
Kennedy has thanked Corbett for his supposedly “extraordinary work for keeping the public informed,” and Kennedy’s anti-vaccine group has featured Corbett in numerous videos and at a recent symposium.
Trump and several associates have been praising Kennedy’s presidential campaign, with longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone stating that the Democrat’s candidacy will help “soften Joe Biden up for his defeat by Donald Trump.” Right-wingmedia figures, including former senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon, have also been propping up his candidacy.
Kennedy’s connections to Corbett add to a growing list of the Democratic presidential candidate’s right-wing media associations, including but not limited to:
- Appearances on programs hosted by right-wing personalities, including Steve Bannon, Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Stew Peters.
- Promoting and partnering with QAnon and COVID-19 conspiracy theorists.
- Appearing as a “featured” speaker on the right-wing, pro-Trump ReAwaken America tour.
- Promoting right-wing organizations Project Veritas, The Epoch Times, and Judicial Watch.
- Conducting outreach to neo-Nazi, white supremacist, and antisemitic accounts on the far-right platform Gab.
Corbett is a fringe online host whose website describes him as providing “breaking news and important issues from 9/11 Truth and false flag terror to the Big Brother police state, eugenics, geopolitics, the central banking fraud and more.” In a 2009 interview, Corbett said he was inspired to become a media figure in large part by the work of 9/11 conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
In November 2021, Kennedy appeared on Corbett’s show to promote his anti-Anthony Fauci book. During the introduction, he praised Corbett by stating: “Thank you for all of your extraordinary work for keeping the public informed so that we can actually maybe restore some democracy to the world.”
Corbett has also been a frequent presence in CHD’s anti-vaccine propaganda, where he’s been described as “an expert on geopolitics and open-source journalism.” He is a monthlyguest on Good Morning CHD, which is hosted by physician Meryl Nass, who was suspended by the Maine medical board. Kennedy’s group also hosted him as part of a March 4 symposium, where he discussed “The Future Food False Flags.”
The following are some of the claims made by the Kennedy-backed Corbett:
Corbett claimed that “Hitler was a Rothschild” and “Hitler and the Nazis were one hundred percent completely and utterly set up.” Corbett has claimed that Hitler was actually a member of the Rothschilds, a Jewish banking family that has been the focus of antisemitic conspiracy theories for years and been blamed for the world’s problems, including World War II. On his show in July 2013, Corbett said: “Hitler was a Rothschild. … Funny how that works, isn't it? Hitler and the Nazis were one hundred percent completely and utterly set up and made it into what they were by the international banking community and the international crony capitalists, including those in America.”
The conspiracy theory that Hitler had Jewish relatives has been spread since the 1920s. However, as the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum noted, “there is no credible evidence that Hitler had any Jewish ancestors.” The claim gained attention in 2022 when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed Hitler “had Jewish blood.”
JAMES CORBETT (HOST): Hitler was a Rothschild, the son of Alois Hitler, who was himself the illegitimate child of Maria Anna Schicklgruber, who happened to be a servant girl who got pregnant whilst working at the mansion of Baron Rothschild. Oh, an illegitimate son of a servant girl of Baron Rothschild, and his son ends up becoming Hitler. Yeah, well, funny how that works, isn't it? Hitler and the Nazis were one hundred percent completely and utterly set up and made it into what they were by the international banking community and the international crony capitalists, including those in America. One hundred percent documentable and on the record.
Corbett claimed there are “articles documenting the discrepancies and outright lies in the official narrative of the Sandy Hook shooting.” In 2013, Corbett hosted discredited professor James Tracy, a leading Sandy Hook conspiracytheorist. Corbett introduced him by praising his work for supposedly showing that the “official narrative” of the 2012 tragedy was filled with “outright lies”:
JAMES CORBETT (HOST): After writing a series of articles documenting the discrepancies and outright lies in the official narrative of the Sandy Hook shooting, professor James Tracy of Florida Atlantic University shot to international attention when the establishment media began covering his work. Now Dr. Tracey is left trying to explain the misinterpretations, lies, and soundbites that the mainstream media is using to discredit his work.
Corbett later claimed that there were “inconsistencies” in the shooting, inviting Tracy to speculate by stating: “So for people who are really hearing about these inconsistencies and problems for the first time, perhaps we could just go over some of the most glaring inconsistencies that you've seen in the reporting on Sandy Hook.”
Corbett is a frequent promoter of 9/11 conspiracy theories. Corbett has been heavily involved in the 9/11 conspiracy theory movement. He has produced content purporting to show that the terrorist attack was actually a “false flag” event and “the official story of 9/11 is a lie.” He alsoappears at “9/11 truth” events, where he speaks as a purported expert on what supposedly actually happened.
Corbett is also a promoter of the “dancing Israelis” 9/11 conspiracy theory, which has been spread online in antisemitic circles. He produced a video titled “9/11 Suspects: Dancing Israelis” and claimed: “In a world of true justice, the dancing Israelis and other Israeli spies with insider advance knowledge of the 9/11 attacks, who openly celebrated those attacks, would be the targets of the 'war on terror,' not its beneficiaries.”
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.
