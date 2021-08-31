The National Memo Logo

VIDEO: Ron Johnson Admits Biden Won 2020 Election In Wisconsin

Sen. Ron Johnson

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Far right Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was caught on camera admitting that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election because GOP voters voted for other candidates, and acknowledged "there's nothing obviously skewed about the results."

"The only reason Trump lost Wisconsin," Sen. Johnson told Lauren Windsor, a woman who poses as a Trump supporter, "is 51,000 Republican voters didn't vote for him."

Asked if President Joe Biden "won the state fair and square," Johnson would only say, "it's certainly plausible, there's nothing obviously skewed about the results."

Johnson is one of the country's biggest purveyors of the "Big Lie," and regularly traffics in dangerous conspiracy theories and far right wing propaganda, from election fraud lies to false claims about the insurrection to vaccine and coronavirus lies.

Windsor is the executive director of American Family Voices and the executive producer of the political web-show "The Undercurrent," and has caught other politicians on camera, like Sen. Ted Cruz.

Watch:

ron johnson

