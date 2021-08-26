The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

LISTEN: Sen. Johnson Says 'Try A Bunch' Of Debunked COVID 'Treatments'

Sen. Ron Johnson

Photo by usembassykyiv is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) continued his attacks on the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and his promotion of debunked coronavirus "treatments" during a Washington Times podcast on Tuesday.

"I've been an advocate for early treatment," Johnson said. "I'm very agnostic. I don't care what drug will work. Try a bunch of them."

He then goes on to say that people should "particularly" try the ones that are "safe," claiming that ivermectin has under one hundred deaths in over 31 years and hydroxychloroquine has "a couple hundred deaths."

"Now the CDC is warning the public and they know the public is going to conflate these," he continued.

He made these incredibly dangerous comments as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was forced to put out a warning about ivermectin, a drug that is sometimes used to treat parasitic worms in humans.

Though there is a version of the drug made for human use, ivermectin is mainly used to treat large animals, like horses and cows. But that has not stopped anti-vaxxers, as Oklahoma has struggled to keep ivermectin on shelves and 70 percent of calls to Mississippi's poison control center are about ingestion of the de-worming drug, according to CNN.

"Animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which can weigh a lot more than we do—a ton or more," notes the FDA advisory. "Such high doses can be highly toxic in humans."

"Well, of course," Johnson said, admitting taking a drug made for animals is not fit for human ingestion.

He also took to Twitter to defend himself:

But his attempt at a defense has not stopped him from pushing the use of these drugs, even though the FDA says that they do not approve the use of ivermectin for treating or preventing COVID-19. Moreover, it is not an anti-viral drug, meaning it is not used to treat viruses such as the coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine, the other drug Johnson strongly advocates, has also been debunked. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) "has formally concluded that the drug provides no clinical benefit to hospitalized patients."

"Owning the elites by taking a horse pill rather than getting the vaccine is really a telling commentary on just how much blind partisanship has taken over among Trump conservatives," wrote CNN Editor-at-Large Chris Cillizza. "Telling -- and terrifying."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ron johnson

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Herschel Walker’s Fox-Fueled Senate Bid Scares GOP Leaders

Herschel Walker, left, and Sean Hannity

Photo by Molly Butler / Media Matters

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

Herschel Walker, a former football star whose frequent Fox News appearances helped make him a MAGA sensation, launched a campaign on Tuesday for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Keep reading... Show less
herschel walker

Fox News Drowns FDA Vaccine Approval In Anti-Vax Propaganda

Photo by Andrea Austria / Media Matters

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

The Food and Drug Administration's announcement on Monday that it had granted full approval to Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for people 16 years and older could have provoked a reevaluation at Fox News of the network's efforts to undermine the vaccination campaign. The announcement was a potential offramp for Fox personalities who have regularly suggested that coronavirus vaccines are unsafe and ineffective and that efforts to get the public vaccinated are overly coercive impingements on freedom, offering them a chance to pivot toward urging their viewers to take the potentially life-saving shots.

Keep reading... Show less
fox anti-vax
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}