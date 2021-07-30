#EndorseThis: Watch Former Anti-Vaxxers Who Survived COVID Plead For Sanity
We have seen plenty of stories about stubborn anti-vaxxers, but what about those vaccine resisters who became seriously ill with the deadly coronavirus that is ripping through unvaccinated communities? As a CNN segment shows, many who survived are singing a different tune now.
"If I live through this," one former anti-vaxxer said of her life-threatening bout with COVID. "I want to go on a mission to try to help people to see that it is not worth not taking the vaccine."
"If it can take a healthy person, you know, and do what happened to my son and it takes his life, then why wouldn't you want to take the vaccine?" said Christy Carpenter, who lost her unvaccinated son.
It's something that every "hesitant" human being should see. Watch:
Regretful COVID patients wish they'd been vaccinated www.youtube.com
- In Hotspot Missouri, Infected GOP Legislators Still Oppose Vaccination ›
- Vaccination Rates Rising Again, But Disinformation Still Kills ... ›
- While GOP Pushes Anti-Vax Message, McConnell Claims To Be ... ›
- Anti-Vaccine Network Pushes Pandemic Conspiracies And Lies On ... ›
- GOP Anti-Vaxxers Are Destroying America's Hope For Herd ... ›
- Vaccine Doses Pile Up In Red States As Republicans Reject ... ›
- Covid: Vaccine refuser regrets turning down jab after catching virus ... ›
- Anti-Vaxxer Regrets Not Getting Covid Vaccine After Needing Lung ... ›
- Missouri couple regrets skipping vaccine after COVID-19 ... ›
- Anti-vaxxer contracts COVID-19, says he regrets skipping out on the ... ›
- ICU Patient, Former 'Anti-Vaxxer' Regrets Turning Down Vaccine: 'I ... ›
- 'This is not a hoax': Family reveal tragic final words of anti-vaxxer, 28 ... ›
- These Anti-Vaxxers Are Desperate for COVID-19 Shots ›
- Anti-vax mom changes her tune as all 7 of her children come down ... ›
- Texas anti-vaxxer now advocate for COVID-19 vaccine | wfaa.com ›