The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Klepper Reasons With Unreasonable Anti-Vax Fanatics

@jarrell_zach
Jordan Klepper Debates Anti-Vax Mandate Protesters in NYC | The Daily Show
www.youtube.com

Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper hit the streets again to attempt to debate far-right Republicans who can't discern fact from fiction to save their lives. Literally

In Klepper's latest Fingers the Pulse, he went to an anti-vax protest outside the home of Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York City to get to the bottom of the irrational thinking of anti-vaxxers.

"Normally when I'm in search of an angry mob of people screaming anti-science, deep state, vaccine microchip conspiracy jazz, I head to the Heartland of America," Klepper jokes. "But it turns out I could find those very same people in my very own backyard."

Their embarrassment is amusing, in that midnight-dark way now so familiar to us.

Watch:

Jordan Klepper Debates Anti-Vax Mandate Protesters in NYC | The Daily Show www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
anti-vaxxers

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Doctors Ask: What Consequences For Those Who Refuse Vaccines?

US Navy doctor with a COVID-19 patient in intensive care.

Photo by Navy Medicine (Public domain)

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

Vaccines and adequate supplies have definitely made the Delta round of the COVID-19 pandemic less horrific for the doctors and nurses trying to save lives. The jeopardy for them and their families is at least reduced by the fact that the vaccine has been available to them, and they don't have to rely on personal protective equipment that's days old. But the fact that there is a vaccine and that many of the people who are filling up ICUs are there by choice adds a whole level of demoralization that didn't exist in the first round.

Keep reading... Show less
anti-vax consequences

Wisconsin Newspaper Slams Sen. Johnson For Brazen ‘Grifting’

Wisconsin Newspaper Slams Sen. Johnson As 'Grifter'

Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A recent report by ProPublica, published on August 11, found that Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin made the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 even more generous to the ultra-rich by insisting that it include a major tax break for what are called "pass-through" companies — and by doing so, the far-right Republican made his cronies even richer. ProPublica's report is the focus of a scathing editorial by a Wisconsin-based publication: the Madison-based Capital Times, which slams Johnson as a "con artist" who "stands out as the senator whose grifting costs taxpayers — in Wisconsin and nationwide — the most."

Keep reading... Show less
ron johnson
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}