Jim Jordan Gets A History Lesson On Vaccine Mandates
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Always determined to attack Democrats any way he can, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has been loudly pushing anti-vaxxer ideas. On Monday, September 6, the far-right Republican congressman tweeted that "vaccine mandates are unamerican." And it didn't take Twitter users long to remind Jordan that in fact, vaccine mandates have a long history in the United States.
Vaccine mandates are un-American.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Rep. Jim Jordan)1630960469.0
From businesses to the U.S. Armed Forces to schools, vaccine mandates existed in the United States long before the COVID-19 pandemic. And one of the medical experts who gave Jordan a badly needed history lesson was Houston-based Dr. Peter Hotez, who has made countless appearances on MSNBC and CNN in 2021. In response to Jordan, Hotez tweeted:
Sometimes there is a need for crisp lines. Those who seek to undermine COVID19 vaccines place their own short term… https://t.co/0zBgtbkEfg— Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD)1630981375.0
Twitter user Morten Øverbye, based in Oslo, Norway, reminded Jordan that a vaccine mandate came from George Washington, the United States' first president, back in 1777:
On January 6th 1777, George Washington wrote to Dr. William Shippen Jr., ordering him to inoculate all the troops t… https://t.co/eyYRiTPDxe— Morten Øverbye (@Morten Øverbye)1630996883.0
On February 5th 1777, Washington committed to the unpopular policy of mass inoculation by writing to inform Congres… https://t.co/9I725I2AuD— Morten Øverbye (@Morten Øverbye)1630996883.0
Here are some of the other tweets that fact-checked Jordan:
Every US soldier is required to be vaccinated against chicken pox, hep A, hep B, measles, mumps, rubella, rabies, p… https://t.co/xACo1NcZOh— James Surowiecki (@James Surowiecki)1630993050.0
@Jim_Jordan Dude: you went to school and HAD to be immunized for measles, mumps, rubella and a host of other childh… https://t.co/ZZHxfJlHzD— Gregg Gonsalves (@Gregg Gonsalves)1631011881.0
Ohio State University has a vaccination mandate for all students. Did you voice your opinions on vaccine mandates w… https://t.co/C9eLWfP62u— Jax Persists (@Jax Persists)1630988370.0
@LadyJayPersists @feriadelaluna https://t.co/cSD8zWzpY1— Elvis Aaron Hemphill (@Elvis Aaron Hemphill)1631025771.0
what to say if you want george washington to court martial you for insubordination at valley forge: https://t.co/zN8ZL5FAy4— Michael Tae Sweeney (@Michael Tae Sweeney)1630987540.0
So two things, you pedophile-enabling stooge hack dickdrip of middling intellect: One, schools, universities and go… https://t.co/qoSADM1RZ4— Randi Mayem Singer (@Randi Mayem Singer)1630979134.0
i'm sure everyone on this website has already mentioned it, but george washington, america's first president and th… https://t.co/9tLwX5bUoR— Brandon Friedman (@Brandon Friedman)1630983182.0
@Jim_Jordan 1. George Washington vaccinated his troops against smallpox, which is how we won the revolutionary war,… https://t.co/bo4bOm6OgW— Dean Gloster (@Dean Gloster)1631005221.0
@Jim_Jordan Here's a list of OSU's mandatory vaccine requirements. The fact that you didn't voice this opinion wh… https://t.co/9i5CwBwsnU— Jax Persists (@Jax Persists)1630988510.0
@Jim_Jordan I’d like to think Americans needlessly dying is un-American but that’s just me.— Mike Horan (@Mike Horan)1631026983.0
