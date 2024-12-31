Texas Governor Sends 'Condolences' To Rosalynn Carter (Who Died In 2023)
On Sunday, December 29, former President Jimmy Carter passed away at 100.
Carter was a widower. His wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Smith Carter, died on November 19, 2023.
But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the former president's death by giving Mrs. Carter his condolences.
According to the Daily Beast's Grace Harrington, "The Republican governor released a statement Sunday saying he and his wife 'send our prayers and deepest condolences to First Lady Rosalynn Carter and the entire Carter family.' Abbott also lauded Carter for his 'selfless service to the American people.'"
Abbott, Harrington notes, was "neglecting to take into account that she died last year."
Two hours later, Harrington reports, Abbott "amended the statement on X to remove any mention of the former first lady."
Both of the Carters lived long lives. Although Rosalynn Smith Carter didn't live quite as long as the former president, she was 96 when she passed away.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.