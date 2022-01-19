The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Giuliani Hit With Subpoenas Over January 6th Attack

Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani At Press Conference

Image via Screengrab

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas on Tuesday to three lawyers who joined former President Donald Trump's unsuccessful attempt to overturn his election defeat: Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

The House of Representatives committee demanded the pro-Trump lawyers hand over documents and sit for depositions on Feb. 8.

Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, said in a statement that the panel expects the lawyers to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee as part of its investigation into the causes of the deadly attack by Trump supporters.

The committee also subpoenaed Boris Epshteyn, a Trump political adviser.

Robert Costello, a lawyer for Giuliani, said in an interview that the subpoena was "political theater" and that his client was constrained by the legal doctrines of attorney-client privilege and executive privilege.

"I don't think there's anything here he can testify about," Costello said.

Powell, Epshteyn, and Ellis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"The four individuals we've subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes," Thompson said in the statement.

Powell, Giuliani, and Ellis jointly spoke at a Trump campaign news conference on Nov. 19, 2020, where they vowed to overturn President Joe Biden's election victory. Powell promised to "release the Kraken," likening their effort to a mythological sea monster.

The Trump campaign distanced itself from Powell after she claimed without evidence at the news conference that electronic voting systems had switched millions of ballots from Trump to Biden.

Giuliani's New York law license was suspended in June, after a state appeals court found he made "demonstrably false and misleading" statements that widespread voter fraud undermined the election, won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The committee is aiming to release an interim report in the summer and a final report in the fall, a source familiar with the investigation said last month.

CNN reported on Tuesday that the committee has subpoenaed and obtained records of phone numbers associated with one of Trump's children, Eric Trump, as well as Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

The Select Committee's members have said they will consider passing along evidence of criminal conduct by Trump to the U.S. Justice Department. Such a move, known as a criminal referral, would be largely symbolic but would increase the political pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to charge the former president.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Scott Malone, Bill Berkrot and Bernard Orr)

From Your Site Articles
Rudy Guiliani

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Krysten Sinema Getting Dropped Left And Right By Large Democratic Donors

@marissahiggins_

Sinema Getting Dropped By Large Dem Donors

Image Via Daily Kos

Senate Democrats are trying to get rid of the filibuster for voting rights legislation. This shouldn’t be a controversial decision, and in some ways, it isn’t; Democratic Sens. Krysten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Machin of West Virginia are the biggest obstacles. When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer opened the Senate session on Tuesday, he reminded folks that the “eyes of the nation” will be watching what happens with voting rights, as reported by CNN.

Specifically, the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act covers several important dimensions in terms of voting access. The package protects access to early voting, as well as voting by mail and makes Election Day a national holiday—changes that could be huge for the average working person or parent in the nation. The bill also allows the Justice Department to intervene if necessary when it comes to states that have a history of interfering with voting. So, why are Sinema and Manchin holding out? The bill allegedly has their support, but apparently not enough for them to get rid of the Republican filibuster using what is sometimes called the “nuclear” option. And now major progressive organizations (in addition to her colleagues and constituents) are putting pressure on Sinema to act. Or, you know … lose their support.

Keep reading... Show less
krysten sinema

Gov. Glenn Youngkin Now Admits Critical Race Theory Not Taught In VA Schools (VIDEO)

VA Gov Glenn Youngkin Talks About CRT

Image via Screengrab

Virginia has been moving towards becoming a blue state for much of the last decade. Former President Obama carried the state twice, Hillary Clinton in 2016, and most recently by President Biden in 2020. However, a series of missteps by Democrats allowed a low-key Trump supporter in Glenn Youngkin to take back the Governorship of Virginia this past November.

Youngkin was able to pull off this victory by avoiding former President trump as much as possible and by taking advantage of an utterly baseless claim that critical race theory was being taught in Virginia's public schools. But for anyone not attuned to the partisan lies and conspiracies of Fox News 24/7, it's quite clear that Critical Race Theory is not taught in Virginian schools. Perhaps now that he won the election, Youngkin admitted this in a recent Fox News interview.

Keep reading... Show less
glenn youngkin
x
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "856302029543866368", contdata: { title: "Giuliani, other pro-Trump lawyers hit with subpoenas over Jan. 6 attack", numimg: 1, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1642569695", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>