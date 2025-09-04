Where Does Chicago's Murder Rate Actually Rank?
The New York Times released a story on Wednesday afternoon about crime rates in various cities. Its headline? “Crime Festers in Republican States While Their Troops Patrol Washington.” It pointed out that cities like Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield, Missouri; Birmingham, Alabama; Cleveland, Dayton and Toledo, Ohio; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Houston, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Shreveport, Louisiana have crime rates comparable to Washington’s, where federal troops have been patrolling for the past few weeks.
Why isn’t the Times taking a close look at Chicago, which faces a federal invasion? The truth is that my home city is on pace to have its lowest murder and violent crime rate in four decades. Where does it rank in terms of cities when it comes to murders? It turns out Chicago doesn’t even make the top 20. How about cities in Republican run-states? Eleven out of the top 15 have Republican governors.
This list comes from Newsweek magazine (data reflects murders per 100,000 population; cities in bold have Republican governors):
- Birmingham, Alabama (58.8)
- St. Louis, Missouri (54.1)
- Memphis, Tennessee (40.6)
- Baltimore, Maryland (34.8)
- Detroit, Michigan (31.2)
- Cleveland, Ohio (30)
- Dayton, Ohio (29.7)
- Kansas City, Missouri (27.6)
- Shreveport, Louisiana (26.8)
- Washington, D.C. (25.5)
- Richmond, Virginia (24.2)
- South Fulton, Georgia (22.2)
- Cincinnati, Ohio (21.8)
- Louisville, Kentucky (21.7)
- Indianapolis, Indiana (20)
- Oakland, California (18.6)
- Albuquerque, New Mexico (18.4)
- Montgomery, Alabama (18.1)
- Minneapolis, Minnesota (18)
- Lancaster, California (17.7)
- Little Rock, Arkansas (17.6)
- Hartford, Connecticut (17.6)
- Chicago, Illinois (17.5)
Of course, facts do not matter to the Trump regime. When the president posted on Truth Social that Chicago is the “murder capital of the world,” it wasn’t even close to the truth.
