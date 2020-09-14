Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

New Books Compile Profound Indictment Of A Dangerous President

Photo by Meidas Touch/ YouTube

Reprinted with permission from DCReport

We have a mass killer, a killer-in-chief, as our president, which is a truth that must be confronted.

Bob Woodward's new book, Rage, demonstrates how Donald Trump lied to the American people: "It goes through air, Bob. That's always tougher than the touch…. It's also more deadly than … even your strenuous flus. You know, people don't realize, we lose 25,000, 30,000 people a year here." He proceeds to say that the novel virus causes five times the mortality and calls it, "deadly stuff." Yet he downplayed the threat in public, hampering national efforts and misinforming about the worst global pandemic in 100 years.

