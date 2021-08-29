The National Memo Logo

House Select Panel On Jan. 6 Attack ‘Is Going After Trump Now’

Former President Trump speaking at the rally before the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Screenshot from C-SPAN

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A former New York state prosecutor says the bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is definitely targeting Donald Trump, the disgraced former U.S. president.

Tristan Snell, who served as assistant attorney general for New York state and helped lead the prosecution against Trump University that resulted in a $25 million settlement says the Select Committee's work this week makes "crystal clear" what it's objectives are.

"A robust, comprehensive, no-stone-unturned subpoena effort is the foundation of any real investigation," Snell explains. "And they're going after Trump himself. That is crystal clear now."

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Afghans Who Won Visa Lottery Left Behind By Trump Policy

Image by Andrea Wise and Lisa Larson-Walker/ProPublica

Reprinted with permission from ProPublica

Fakhruddin Akbari is allowing his full name to be published because he is certain he is going to die. Akbari, his wife and his 3-year-old daughter fled their home in Kabul, Afghanistan, two weeks ago. They've been hiding with friends in the city, living on bread and water.

