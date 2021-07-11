Trump Praises Jan. 6 Rioters As ‘Patriots’ And ‘Peaceful People’

Photo by Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS
Former President Donald Trump has nothing but praise for his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January. The former commander in chief called those who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 “peaceful people" and “patriots" in an interview aired on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures. Trump supporters besieged the Capitol, following a speech he gave in Washington that day, as Congress was meeting to finalize Electoral College results of the November 2020 presidential election. Hundreds of people have been arrested and several people have been charged with crimes stemming from the rampage, in wh...
