Sen. Grassley, Who Hasn’t Missed Vote Since ’93, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

@wallein

Sen. Chuck Grassley

Photo by Ninian Reid/ CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Early on Tuesday, Sen. Chuck Grassley announced that he was quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19. By late afternoon, Grassley released a statement announcing that he had tested positive for the virus, saying "I'll be keeping up on my work for the people of Iowa from home … and I look forward to resuming my normal schedule when I can."

This is big news for a variety of reasons. One obvious reason is that the Republican Party, its terrible handling the COVID-19 pandemic, and their members' bad public health examples have led to the very real threats of sickness and death within their ranks. The other reason is that Chuck Grassley, up until today, had not missed a Senate vote since 1993. Being in actual COVID-19 quarantine will mean that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's attempts at further packing the courts during the lame duck session of Trump's tenure as corrupter in chief will not include Sen. Grassley's vote.

Losing Grassley today means that the loss McConnell took trying to get Judy Shelton (Trump's loony toon nominee for the Federal Reserve) through has been further hampered.

Trump Fires Cybersecurity Official Who Debunked His Fraud Myths

Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Photo by Donna Burton/ US Customs and Border Protection

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump announced that he is firing Chris Krebs, the top official overseeing cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security, for openly disputing his claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Krebs, echoing many independent experts as well as state and local officials, has been clear that there was not widespread voter fraud or technical glitches affecting the results of the 2020 presidential election, as Trump has claimed. Without calling out the president directly, Krebs' assessment of the situation from within the administration stood as a notable rebuke to Trump's disinformation campaign.

