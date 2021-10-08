The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Senate Urges Bar Probe Of DOJ Official Who Plotted To Overturn 2020 Election

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The Senate Judiciary Committee has referred a former top Trump Dept. of Justice attorney to the Washington, D.C. Bar Association, requesting he be investigated for "compliance with applicable rules of professional conduct," according to Law & Crime.

The committee on Thursday released a bombshell 394-page report on Trump's final weeks in office, noting that former Acting Civil Division Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark "sought to involve DOJ in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and plotted with then President Trump to oust Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who reportedly refused Trump's demands."

In another damning assertion, the committee's report adds: "After personally meeting with Trump, Jeffrey Bossert Clark pushed Rosen and Donoghue to assist Trump's election subversion scheme—and told Rosen he would decline Trump's potential offer to install him as Acting Attorney General if Rosen agreed to aid that scheme."

"More than two months after DOJ authorized him to testify without restriction, Clark still has not agreed to the Committee's request that he sit for a voluntary interview," today's report notes.

The Senate Judiciary's report can be accessed directly here, or via the committee's website here.

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Susan Collins Wonders Why She’s Blamed For Court Turn On Abortion

@jeisrael

Sen. Susan Collins

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) cannot grasp why people are criticizing her for voting to confirm anti-abortion Supreme Court justices. She says she has no regrets about backing Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who she had falsely promised would preserve Roe v. Wade.

During her campaign for reelection in 2020, Collins insisted that she was in favor of abortion rights, telling Maine Public Radio in October of that year, "I am pro-choice and I've always been pro-choice. I think of this as more of a constitutional issue that was settled some 47 or however many years ago, and reaffirmed in Casey v. Planned Parenthood."

Keep reading... Show less

Bombshell Report Reveals How Justice Lawyers Finally Foiled Trump Coup

@DeadStateTweets

Jeffrey Clark

Citing the new Senate Judiciary Committee report on Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election, the Washington Post's Aaron Blake says that it reveals fresh details about the ex-president's alleged plot.

"The revelations include that a top ally in the DOJ, Jeffrey Clark, appeared to threaten and bargain with top DOJ officials to get them to release a letter legitimizing Trump's baseless voter fraud claims, and that Trump specifically lamented to then-acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen than Rosen would not help him 'overturn the election,'" Blake writes.

Keep reading... Show less
trump coup
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}