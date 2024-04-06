The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Servers At GOP Dinner Refused To Give Boebert Any More Drinks

@alexvhenderson
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) has often promoted herself as a moralist, attacking Democrats as anti-religion and declaring that she is "tired of this separation of church and state junk."

But Democrats have responded that the far-right MAGA congresswoman doesn't practice what she preaches, as she was thrown out of a theater in Denver in September 2023 for vaping and creating a disturbance. Now, CNN is reporting that Boebert was so drunk at a fundraiser in December that servers refused to give her any more alcoholic beverages.

According to CNN's Melanie Zanona, "Three months after Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized for disruptive conduct at a Denver theater, the Colorado Republican attended a glitzy Republican gala headlined by former President Donald Trump in Manhattan, where her behavior once again raised eyebrows. At the December soiree, which was the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala, multiple witnesses saw a server tell Boebert they would not bring her any more alcohol, with one witness telling CNN the server told the congresswoman they believed she had been overserved."

Zanona adds, "Throughout the night, Boebert also kept attempting to snap selfies with Trump, who was sitting at the same table as her. Eventually, Trump's security detail stepped in and asked Boebert to stop, according to the witnesses, who attended the event and saw the interaction take place."

Boebert is seeking a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, although not in the district where she is presently serving.

Although Boebert's seat is in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, she is running for reelection in the 4th and is competing for the seat that, until recently, was held by former Rep. Ken Buck. Boebert decided that she had a better chance of winning another term via the 4th, but she is facing a tough GOP primary and is being slammed as a "carpetbagger" from some Colorado Republicans for switching districts.

