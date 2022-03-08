The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Smartmatic Can Pursue 2020 Libel Claims Against Fox News And Giuliani

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York state judge on Tuesday said Smartmatic can pursue part of its lawsuit claiming that Fox News Network, Rudolph Giuliani, and others falsely accused the electronic voting systems maker of helping rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election to favor Democrat Joe Biden.

Justice David Cohen of the state supreme court in Manhattan rejected Fox's bid to dismiss claims, and dismissed some but not all claims against Giuliani, who worked as a lawyer for Republican President Donald Trump.

Cohen also refused to dismiss claims against Fox host Maria Bartiromo and former Fox host Lou Dobbs. He dismissed claims against Fox host Jeanine Pirro and former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

New CNN Boss Seeking ‘Ceasefire’ With Fox News

CNN devising new Strategies o take on Right-wing Fox News

www.mercurynews.com

CNN hosts haven’t been shy about bashing Fox News, which has given them plenty of material to work with — whether it’s Laura Ingraham promoting the nonsense conspiracy theory that Antifa leftists attacked the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 or Tucker Carlson praising authoritarians like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. But according to Daily Beast reporters Lachlan Cartwright, Justin Baragona and Zachary Petrizzo, CNN is seeking a “truce with Fox News” under its new president, Chris Licht.

In a Source Material column published on March 8, the Beast reporters explain, “In recent years, CNN has become known for its forceful coverage of Fox News and its partisan talking heads who’ve played enormous roles in influencing former President Donald Trump and the right-wing media ecosystem that supports him. In turn, Fox News has returned the favor, often attacking CNN stars — sometimes with potshots about their physical appearances.”

Keep reading... Show less
cnn

Biden Approval Rises Despite GOP Attacks On Ukraine Policy

Joe Biden delivering first State of the Union address

static.politico.com

Multiple polls over the last few days have shown President Joe Biden's approval rating is on the rise, bolstered by approval of his response to Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.

A new poll of registered voters released Tuesday by Politico/Morning Consult found Biden with a 4-point jump since the last time the media organization polled in late February. Biden's approval stood at 45 percent with 52 percent disapproving, up from a 41 percent approval and 56 percent disapproval rating a week earlier.

Keep reading... Show less
joe biden
x
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "874066916237148160", contdata: { title: "Smartmatic can pursue election-rigging claims against Fox News, Giuliani", numimg: 1, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1646780925", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>