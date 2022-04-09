The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Standard And Poors Cuts Russia's Foreign Debt Rating To 'Selective Default'

@reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Standard and Poors (S&P) on Saturday lowered Russia's foreign currency ratings to "selective default" on increased risks that Moscow will not be able and willing to honor its commitments to foreign debtholders.

Facing waves of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia could face its first sovereign external default in over a century after it made arrangements to make an international bond repayment in rubles this week, even though the payment was due in dollars.

S&P said in a statement it understood that Russia had made coupon and principal payments on dollar-denominated Eurobonds in rubles on Monday.

"We currently don't expect that investors will be able to convert those ruble payments into dollars equivalent to the originally due amounts, or that the government will convert those payments within a 30-day grace period."

Sanctions on Russia are likely to be further increased in the coming weeks, the agency said, "hampering Russia's willingness and technical abilities to honor the terms and conditions of its obligations to foreign debtholders."

Russia's finance minister on Thursday said the country will do everything possible to pay its creditors, but investors in Russia's international bonds face an increasingly uncertain path to recover their money should the country default..

S&P assigns a selective default rating when it believes the debtor has selectively defaulted on a specific issue or class of obligations but will continue to meet its payment obligations on other issues or classes of obligations in a timely manner.

Russia has not defaulted on its external debt since the aftermath of its 1917 revolution, but its bonds have now emerged as a flashpoint in its economic tussle with Western countries.

A default was unimaginable until recently, with Russia rated as investment grade in the run-up to its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Whitmer Kidnap Jury Acquits Two, Judge Declares Mistrial For Ringleaders

MIchigian militia members training with automatic weapons

Video image released by US Department of Justice

Jurors on Friday freed two of the four defendants in the Michigan militia kidnapping-plot trial, but after a week of deliberations remained hung on the charges against the two men accused of being ringleaders in the conspiracy to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. A mistrial was declared in the case of the latter two—Adam Fox, 37, of Grand Rapids; Barry Croft, 44, of Bear, Delaware—and they will remain in custody.

However, the jury found both Daniel Harris, 23, of Lake Orion, and Brandon Caserta, 32, of Canton, Michigan, not guilty on all charges, and they were released. The verdicts were announced after jurors told the judge that morning they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on all counts, and he had sent them back to attempt one last time to reach finality.

Keep reading... Show less

'Total Control': Trump Jr. Pushed Coup Plot In November 2020 Texts To Meadows

@Brandi_Buchman

Donald Trump Jr. and Mark Meadows in video on January 6, 2021

In a series of messages exclusively obtained and reviewed by CNN on Friday, Donald Trump Jr. reportedly sent texts to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with ideas about how his father, Donald Trump, could stay in power even before the official results of the 2020 election were called.

“It’s very simple. We have multiple paths. We control them all,” Trump Jr. reportedly wrote to Meadows on November 5, 2020. President-elect Joe Biden would not be declared the official winner until November 7.

Keep reading... Show less
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "885396768658636800", contdata: { title: "S&P cuts Russia's foreign currency rating to 'selective default'", numimg: 1, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1649482066", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>