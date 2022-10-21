The National Memo Logo

Steve Bannon Sentenced To Four Months Prison On Contempt Charges

Steve Bannon leaving federal courthouse

A federal judge sentenced Steve Bannon, the neo-fascist advisor to Donald Trump and coup proponent, to four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack by a pro-Trump mob. During a sentencing hearing on Friday, US District Judge Carl Nichols also ordered Bannon to pay a fine of $6,500.

Bannon was convicted last July on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to provide documents and testimony. Each of the two counts was punishable by a minimum of one month and a maximum of one year in prison. He will be the first person sent to jail for refusing a Congressional subpoena in more than 50 years. The judge said Bannon could remain free pending his expected appeal. Members of the select committee voted last week to issue a subpoena to Trump himself for testimony and documents.

“Flaunting congressional subpoenas betrays a lack of respect for the legislative branch, which exercises the will of the people of the United States,” Judge Nichols said. Bannon “has expressed no remorse” and “has not taken responsibility for his refusal to comply with his subpoena.”

