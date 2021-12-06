The National Memo Logo

Study Proves KN95 Masks Offer Strong Protection

Patrick Pleul/dpa

FFP2 and KN95 face masks offer extremely high levels of protection against infection with the coronavirus, according to new research underlining their relevance for everyday use in schools, shops, and other settings during the pandemic. Unlike cloth masks, masks with the European (FFP2) and US (KN95) filtering standards are known for their ability to also protect the person wearing them. However, the level of protection depends entirely on how well they fit the wearer, as researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organisation in the German city of Goettingen report in a st...

Dr. Oz Quacks the Code of Republican Politics

Dr. Mehmet Oz

Sean Parnell, the Trump-anointed candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, dropped out of the race a week ago after a custody hearing that featured lurid details of his relationship with his ex-wife. Laurie Snell alleged that Parnell had struck her, choked her, left her by the side of the road and hit one of their sons hard enough to leave a welt on the boy's back. Parnell countered that she had invented all of it.

Custody battles are infamous for exaggerated accusations and heated denials, and it's difficult for outsiders to know whom to believe and how much. But Parnell's comments off the witness stand didn't burnish his credibility. Appearing on Fox Nation, for example, Parnell opined, "I feel like the whole 'happy wife, happy life' nonsense has done nothing but raise one generation of woman tyrants after the next." He wasn't finished. "Now there's an entire generation of men that don't want to put up with the BS of a high-maintenance, narcissistic woman." Well. Someone seems to be dealing with anger issues. The would-be — er, rather, won't-be — senator concluded with a short sermon on biology: "From an evolutionary standpoint, it used to be, you know, women were attracted to your strength because you could defend them from dinosaurs." Where does the GOP find these geniuses?

Ugly Truth: Spreading Covid-19 Is Now The Top Republican Priority

Reprinted with permission from PressRun

Waging war on the country’s well-being, the GOP, fueled by the right-wing media, has set its sights on Covid nihilism. And they’re doing it in the name of partisan warfare.

