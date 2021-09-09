The National Memo Logo

Monday, December 09, 2019

Psaki Bomb Flattens Abbott’s ‘Eliminate Rape’ Idiocy

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday expertly dismantled and brilliantly mocked Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's promise to "eliminate all rapists," a promise he made to defend his unconstitutional abortion ban on Tuesday.

Suffer, Little Children: Anti-Vax, Anti-Masking, And The Faces Of Evil

@DevilsTower

Anti-mask and vax protest

Photo by Becker1999 (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

The origin of evil is an issue that would seem as difficult to fathom as the meaning of life, or the purpose of the universe. It's not. Evil is not simply when something bad happens. Hurricanes aren't evil. Not even a disease is evil. Evil takes understanding. Evil is when someone displays indifference or experiences pleasure in the face of suffering.

