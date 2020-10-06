Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Lincoln Project's White House Covid-19 Timeline Proves Depraved Negligence


The explosion of Covid-19 infections in and around Trump's White House, following the belated disclosure of his own illness, stands as a stunning metaphor for his tragic mismanagement of the pandemic – which so far has cost over 210,000 American lives and will doubtless take many more before he leaves office.

But to explain just how insanely irresponsible Trump has been – endangering the lives of scores of people whom he supposedly values – the Lincoln Project put together a short video timeline. It's pithy and still shocking, even after all we've gone through with this monstrous narcissist. Feel sad for those around him, who are learning how little he cares for their survival.

The kicker? Incredibly, Trump and his minions are still covering up by refusing to perform contact tracing. In a just world they would be prosecuted for depraved indifference and negligent homicide.

Fox Host Compares White House Medical Briefings To North Korean 'Propaganda'

@alexvhenderson

Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery

Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery compared President Donald Trump's doctor and the Trump White House to North Korean "propaganda."

Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has been released from Walter Reed Medical Center and is back at the White House. Kennedy, during an appearance on the Fox News program Outnumbered on Monday was highly critical of the Trump White House and Trump's doctor, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, for being evasive about the president's condition.

The 48-year-old Montgomery, a former MTV veejay turned libertarian/conservative pundit who uses the moniker "Kennedy," told the Outnumbered panel, "I think we just had a sense that things were worse than they were letting on. If there's one thing I don't like, it is a lack of transparency. And everyone has been touched by the virus — either personally, or they know someone who's contracted it and God forbid, has succumbed to it."

On Outnumbered, she argued that the Trump White House is doing Americans a disservice by not being up-front about the president's condition.


Montgomery stressed, "We know how quickly the virus can turn. And I think it's really important to be straight-forward with the American people, because we're not living in North Korea — and we don't have to be fed propaganda about the dear leader's condition. So, if he is deteriorating — if he is requiring oxygen — I think it's OK to tell people that."

