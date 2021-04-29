Three Georgia Men Charged With Federal Hate Crimes In Ahmaud Arbery Killing
@reuters
April 29 | 2021
By Sarah N. Lynch WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors charged three white men in Georgia on Wednesday with federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping in last year's slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was gunned down as he was out jogging through a suburban neighborhood. The Justice Department said that former police officer Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 51, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping. Travis and Gregory McMichael were also each charged with using firearms ...
