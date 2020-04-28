Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Trump Campaign Furious Over Secret GOP Memo Urging Senators To Avoid Defending President

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale

Gage Skidmore

As the death toll from coronavirus continues to soar in the United States, President Donald Trump is being lambasted by a variety of Democrats, liberals, progressives, centrists and Never Trump conservatives over the weeks he spent carelessly downplaying the severity of COVID-19. And in Politico, reporter Alex Isenstadt describes a recent conflict with the GOP over how Republican candidates should or shouldn't defend Trump's record on coronavirus.

"Earlier this month," Isenstadt explains, "the Senate Republican campaign arm circulated a memo with shocking advice to GOP candidates on responding to coronavirus: 'don't defend Trump, other than the China travel ban — attack China.'"On Monday, April 27, according to Isenstadt, Trump campaign adviser Justin Clark expressed his "displeasure" to Kevin McLaughlin, executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) — angrily telling McLaughlin that any Republican candidate who followed the advice of the memo should not expect the campaign's support.

McLaughlin, Isenstadt reports, "responded by saying he agreed with the Trump campaign's position and — according to two people familiar with the conversation — clarified that the committee wasn't advising candidates to not defend Trump over his response." According to Isenstadt, McLaughlin stressed to Clark that the memo wasn't saying that Trump shouldn't be defended on coronavirus but rather, was offering advice on how he should be defended.

In an official statement and an attempt at damage control, McLaughlin asserted, "There is no daylight between the NRSC and President Trump. Senate Republicans have worked hand in glove with the Trump Administration to ensure a highly effective federal response to COVID-19."

Trump: 'I Don't Take Responsibility' For People Drinking Bleach

Trump Takes No Responsibility For 'Disinfectant' Controversy | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
www.youtube.com

Donald Trump once again refused to take responsibility for his own actions, saying at a news conference on Monday that if someone died from using disinfectant it would not be his fault.

Trump's comments came after a reporter told him that some states have seen spikes in people calling poison control after using disinfectant.

Trump floated the idea on Thursday of using disinfectant — which can be deadly if ingested in any way by human beings — to cure COVID-19 disease.

"Maryland and other states, Gov. Larry Hogan specifically said, they've seen a spike in people using disinfectant after your comments last week. I know you said they were sarcastic, but do you take any responsibility if someone were to die?" a reporter asked Trump.

This is not the first time Trump has refused to take responsibility for something.

In early March, when the virus was taking hold in the United States, Trump said it was not his fault that there was a lack of testing to identify and isolate people who had the virus, which experts said could have slowed the spread.

"No, I don't take responsibility at all because we were given a set of circumstances, and we were given rules, regulations, and specifications from a different time," Trump said on March 13 about the testing shortage, appearing to try to lay blame on past administrations.

However, COVID-19 is a disease caused by a novel coronavirus — meaning the virus is new and has never been seen before. Past administrations did not make tests for this virus because it hadn't existed yet.Trump responded emphatically that it is not his fault.

"No, I don't. No, I can't imagine — I can't imagine that," Trump said, before moving on to the next question.

