Staging Fake McDonald's Photo Op, Trump Slanders Harris (Again)
Donald Trump pretended to be working at a McDonald’s location closed to the public and stocked with his supporters on Sunday. The staged event at the restaurant in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, was part of the long-time conspiracy theorist’s promotion of another evidence-free attack on Vice President Kamala Harris.
The public could not access the restaurant during Trump’s visit and the people who Trump handed food orders to were his supporters who were pre-screened by the Secret Service and put in place before Trump arrived. The supporters were not allowed to make food orders as they would during the normal course of business, but were instead handed packages that Trump gave to them.
A Reddit forum member posted a photo of a letter purportedly written by the owners of the McDonald’s franchise, DG Torresdale LLC, that was posted on the front door. It read, “We plan to be closed on Sunday, October 20 until 4 p.m., to accommodate a visit at the request of former President Trump and his campaign.”
The Republican National Committee rushed to cash-in on the moment, and is now selling T-shirts with Trump dressed up in his McDonald’s apron with the phrase “MAGADonald’s.”
The staged event was meant to further Trump’s conspiracy theory that Harris didn’t work at McDonald’s in her youth. She has often discussed her time working at the restaurant as her motivation for backing policies that help working families.
The McDonald’s conspiracy is the latest in a succession of false stories that Trump has promoted during his time as a public figure. He was the most prominent backer of the racist birther conspiracy against former President Barack Obama and he has falsely claimed that climate change science was a “hoax” created by the Chinese government.
Trump’s allies at the conservative Fox News Channel furthered the conspiracy on Monday during a report on the staged event on “Fox & Friends.”
“There’s just no record of her being there or not being there,” reporter Peter Doocy said. “To our knowledge, there’s no photo of her in the McDonald’s apron, which now there is a photo of Donald Trump in the McDonald’s apron.”
While he stood at the drive-through window, Trump was asked by reporters if he supported raising the federal minimum wage, a policy that would significantly improve the lives of thousands of people who actually work at McDonald’s. Trump ducked the question, and instead said, “I think these people work hard, they’re great.”
Trump has historically opposed minimum wage increases and during his 2020 debate with President Joe Biden said, “How are you helping your small businesses when you’re forcing wages? What’s going to happen, and what’s been proven to happen, is when you do that, these small businesses fire many of their employees.”
Before he launched his own wide array of failed businesses, Trump was born into a wealthy family and given his start with millions in loans backed by his father.
Unlike Trump, Harris comes from a middle-class background and has backed economic policies meant to benefit employees in the service industry. She supports a minimum wage increase and eliminating taxes on tipped income.
While Trump also supports eliminating taxes on tipped income, he also supports large tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy and increased tariffs that would increase taxes for the workers who were a part of his campaign photo op.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
