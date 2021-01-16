Trump Approval Rating Crashes As Biden Soars
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
President Donald Trump has often touted poll results that highlight his approval ratings among conservative voters but now, in the final days of his presidency, there is very little to brag about based on the latest poll results.
According to Pew Research, President-elect Joe Biden is entering his presidency on a favorable note with an approval rating of 64 percent, while Trump concludes his term down in the dumps. The pollster reports that Trump has his "lowest job approval rating" of just 29 percent. The lame-duck president's ratings have consistently declined since the election:
Donald Trump is leaving the White House with the lowest job approval of his presidency (29 percent) and increasingly negative ratings for his post-election conduct. The share of voters who rate Trump's conduct since the election as only fair or poor has risen from 68 percent in November to 76 percent, with virtually all of the increase coming in his "poor" ratings (62 percent now, 54 percent then).
FiveThirtyEight also offered a collective report that lays out the overall drop in Trump's approval rating by aggregating a series of polls. With poll results from various surveys and reports, Trump is facing a sharp downward trajectory in popularity across the board. While the data showed the president with a high watermark of 44.8 percent around Election Day, that has fallen more than six points to 38.1 percent on Friday.
Pew's data has Trump's approval rating at its lowest point of all the recent polls. But several recent surveys show his popularity dropping precipitously. Ipsos and Morning Consult both published polls finding him at 34 percent; ABC News found his approval at the higher, though still dreary, 38 percent. Nevertheless, some typically Trump-friendly polls still find middling results for the president, such as Rasmussen Reports's survey indicating his approval is at 48 percent. Overall though, the trend is clearly abruptly negative, as the chart from FiveThirtyEight shows.
Although the U.S. Capitol riots suggest the president still has strong approval among his most fervent fans, many of his supporters have become more critical of his post-election antics.
The Pew Research Center survey was conducted during the week of Jan. 8-12 just days after the riots that erupted on Capitol Hill. A total of 5,360 U.S. adults, including more than 4,000 who also voted in the 2020 general election, participated in the survey.
The results indicate that among the general public, "about two-thirds (68 percent) say Trump should not continue to be a major national political figure for many years to come; just 29 percent say he should remain a major figure in U.S. politics."
The Pew Research Center's survey results come just days after Trump was impeached by House Democrats for the second time during his one-term presidency. Trump was accused by the House of Representatives of inciting an insurrection. Even 10 Republican members voted to impeach. His Senate trial isn't expected to be held until he is out of office.
While the survey indicates that "about half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (52 percent)" believe the president does bear some responsibility for the civil unrest at the Capitol, 79 percent do not believe his remarks merit impeachment.
Democratic voters hold a completely different stance. A total of 95 percent of those voters believe Trump does bear some of the responsibility for the riots. And 83 percent are in favor of the president being removed from office.
