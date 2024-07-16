Trump Never Called Widow Of Firefighter Killed At Rally -- But Biden Did
Since Corey Comperatore was shot and killed by a now deceased gunman during Donald Trump's Butler, Pennsylvania rally Saturday, July 13, the former fire chief's family has yet to hear from the ex-president, according to his wife, Helen Comperatore.
Per TODAY, Corey "Comperatore was an avid Trump supporter who was at the event with his wife and two daughters when shots rang out. He dove on his loved ones to protect them," Helen Comperatore told Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro.
Helen Comperatore shared more in an interview with the New York Post on Monday, according to CNN.
CNN reports:
Helen told the Post that President Joe Biden tried to call her, but she declined to speak to him since her husband 'was a devout Republican, and he would not have wanted me to talk to him.'
But she added that she does not hold the current president responsible for what happened to her family.
'I don’t have any ill will towards Joe Biden,' she said. 'I’m not one of those people that gets involved in politics. I support Trump, that’s who I’m voting for, but I don’t have ill-will towards Biden.'
'He didn’t do anything to my husband. A 20-year-old despicable kid did,' she continued.
She told the Post, "Me and the kids were all there as a family," adding that her husband "was just excited."
"It was going to be a nice day with the family," she continued. "It was a bad day."
The Washington Post reported, "Trump has not made any public remarks since the Secret Service rushed him offstage shortly after shots were fired at his rally in Butler, Pa., around 6:12 p.m. on Saturday."
Far-right social media influencer Michael Solakiewicz posted to TikTok on Sunday a video, writing, "President Donald Trump playing golf today at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster! TRUMP 2024!"
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- Nancy Pelosi Praised For 'Class Act' Response To Trump Shooting ›
- A Shot Grazed Trump And He Lived -- So Now Let's Get Back To Work ›