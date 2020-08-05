Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: In Axios Remix, Trump Loses Argument With Himself

It isn't easy to imagine anything funner -- and at the same time, scarier -- than Trump's blundering interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan. But a witty film editor named Justin T. Brown has cut that tape to let the president argue with himself over coronavirus data. And although Donald Trump Is The Dumbest Man In America doesn't exactly clarify the issues of testing and death rates broached by the intrepid Swan, it does transform a depressing reality into a hilarious fantasy for at least a few moments.

It is sure to make you laugh out loud. Unless your name is Trump.


Pence Admits Mail-In (Or Absentee!) Ballots Are ‘Perfectly Acceptable’

Vice President Mike Pence debunked his own talking points against voting by mail.

In a Fox News interview on Monday night, Pence repeated many of the Trump administration's debunked arguments against allowing people to cast their ballots by mail during a pandemic, including claiming that it would be "rife for fraud." But he then asserted that "absentee balloting" was just fine.

