As Debate Looms, Trump Suddenly Says He Won't 'Underestimate' Biden
One week ahead of CNN's debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, the MAGA hopeful admitted that he isn't "underestimating" the president, despite taking aim at his mental acuity for months.
POLITICO national political correspondent Meredith McGraw wrote via X (formerly Twitter), "Trump to @theallinpod on upcoming debate against Biden: 'All I can say is this, I watched him with [former US Rep.] Paul Ryan (R-OH) and he destroyed Paul Ryan. Paul Ryan with the water, he was chugging water left and right...and he beat Paul Ryan. So I'm not underestimating him.'"
McGraw added, "Trump on Biden: 'I think he will be somebody who will be a worthy debater. I don't want to underestimate him.'"
Crooked Media co-founder Jon Favreau said, "Two other times Trump watched Biden debate...when they debated each other four years ago I can see why Trump might not have remembered the first time since he was sweaty and feverish due to the highly contagious and deadly virus he chose to hide from everyone."
Attorney Bradley P. Moss commented, "For four years, Trump and his media lackeys have told us Biden is a drooling dementia patient who can barely walk and doesn’t know where he is. But now he is a proven debater worthy of Trump?"
NY Daily News columnist Brandon Friedman wrote, "Trump forgot that he debated Joe Biden in 2020"
Politico California bureau chief Christopher Cadelago added, "Biden and Ryan debated eight years before Trump and Biden last debated. Trump is reaching back a long way to help set expectations. And he’s setting the bar a lot higher than heading into Biden’s last State of the Union."
ABC News Will Steakin commented, "Trump says he’s 'not underestimating' Joe Biden, who he’s also said 'doesn't know he's alive.'"
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
