Twitter Trashes Trump’s New ‘Dollar Store Twitter’ Blog

Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Donald Trump, the former president, on Tuesday launched what Fox News called a new "platform," but in reality, as many are saying, is just a blog. It even sounds like what blogs were called in the early days of the medium: From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.
The site is part of his main site, which is now designed as a money-making/fundraising enterprise. It allows one-way communication, with Trump posting words, images, or video, and then supporters can tweet them or post them to Facebook. The "like" button does not currently work.
Many on social media mocked the former president.
Reading that Trump is essentially starting a blog, I wonder if he will read @markos book “Crashing the Gates” in pr… https://t.co/Sy6PRECZKU— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss)1620160236.0
45’s new Dollar Store Twitter looks like it will be more relentless petty attacks on Republicans. https://t.co/CU8wefekHn— Helen Kennedy (@Helen Kennedy)1620164157.0
So blogging is back?— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@Molly Jong-Fast🏡)1620161749.0
EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at Trumps new online platform https://t.co/3PhsB7dlv8— Lucas Acosta (@Lucas Acosta)1620161051.0
Trump's new "blog" is all about the money. It even has the recurring donation box conveniently checked for you alre… https://t.co/Pg7hJE6CNr— Glenn Kessler (@Glenn Kessler)1620160136.0
Is this the former President's much heralded social network? Cause it seems like a blog to me. https://t.co/PtKLUILPOI— Nina Jankowicz (@Nina Jankowicz)1620161055.0
I'd just like to remind everyone that you probably don't need to share Trump's little blog posts like 99 percent of the time— Thor Benson (@Thor Benson)1620162824.0
So basically Trump's starting a blog hosted on Parscale's CRM platform. Useful for fundraising, but fundamentally n… https://t.co/cKwmUzI2Ql— Arieh Kovler (@Arieh Kovler)1620163545.0
Old man yells at cloud -- on a blog! https://t.co/TJBUcG5ttL— Melissa Ryan (@Melissa Ryan)1620163583.0
This is honestly hilarious. Donald Trump has literally built a blog https://t.co/WzPd52EiIu— Scott Nover (@Scott Nover)1620162099.0
@atrupar A trump grifting platform where he can spew propaganda & spread racism.— Nancy Hernandez (@Nancy Hernandez)1620165953.0
lmao at the stock image of trump taking notes off an antique surveyor's map https://t.co/DQaVZiFlMF— lvl 46 dog-faced pony potus (@lvl 46 dog-faced pony potus)1620165932.0
lol... Trump's new "platform" was coded by a 10-year-old. I see several vulnerabilities that will be exploited by s… https://t.co/pjYibRaKx4— Christopher Bouzy (@Christopher Bouzy)1620162693.0
So like a blog? Trump is a blogger now https://t.co/yWx8hTC3AC— Perla Shaheen (@Perla Shaheen)1620165477.0
Is anyone surprised that trumps new ‘communications platform’ is actually just a blog? I’m guessing he spent millio… https://t.co/eYG1yre62H— ℭ𝔯𝔞𝔦𝔤𝔬𝔯 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔅𝔞𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫 (@ℭ𝔯𝔞𝔦𝔤𝔬𝔯 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔅𝔞𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫)1620165462.0
Trump launching "Twitter but only for me" is so fucking funny, fuck.— Cody Johnston (@Cody Johnston)1620164152.0
