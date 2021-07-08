Experts Roast Trump’s ‘Incompetent' Lawsuit Against Social Media Giants

Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Donald Trump, the former president, on Wednesday announced what he described as a class action lawsuit against "Big Tech," specifically Facebook, Twitter, and Google, and their CEOs as well. Trump for about 50 minutes ranted and railed about having been banned from the social media platforms, along with numerous other grievances.
Trump, his team, and the group supporting him, America First Policy Institute, are essentially claiming Trump's First Amendment rights were violated when he was banned from the two social media platforms, and because they have protection under federal law known as Section 230, they are an arm of the government, which experts say is false.
Legal experts are responding negatively to both the lawsuit itself and the attorneys who filed it.
Sam Brunson, Georgia Reithal Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago, mocks their AOL email addresses and calls them "not competent."
Honestly, I don't know anything about these attorneys except that, based on the first 10 paragraphs of the complain… https://t.co/dm5tjmojQL— Sam Brunson (@Sam Brunson)1625671908.0
He also calls the lawsuit a "LOLsuit."
Commercial, trademark, copyright, patent and trade secret litigation attorney Akiva Cohen calls the attorneys a "clown show."
I'll do a full breakdown later. Briefly, though ... check out the signature block on this clown show… https://t.co/A7aUZd1LL3— Akiva Cohen (@Akiva Cohen)1625672936.0
And also mocks them for having AOL email addresses, among other things.
have profiles highlighting their personal injury and wrongful death work. The idea that *these* are the lawyers re… https://t.co/9LCrvvJujw— Akiva Cohen (@Akiva Cohen)1625673403.0
I mean, guys ... John P. Coale is the *retired* lawyer husband of Greta van Susteren. Frank Dudenheffer is a 75 yea… https://t.co/cOUfk1RaCf— Akiva Cohen (@Akiva Cohen)1625673875.0
University of Michigan law professor, NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, former US Attorney:
“Congress” shall make no law … Trump and his lawyers need to read the first line of the First Amendment. His lawsui… https://t.co/bcdaYmB4CF— Barb McQuade (@Barb McQuade)1625675863.0
Brad Heath, DC reporter for Reuters on crime and justice:
Trump's Twitter lawsuit also is filed in Florida. Twitter's terms of service - which courts generally enforce - req… https://t.co/ziQFtYZDsi— Brad Heath (@Brad Heath)1625673677.0
Preston Byrne, partner at Anderson Kill Law Firm, Fellow at Adam Smith Institute:
The complaint alleges that the 104th Congress passed this law in 1996 with a view to encouraging Facebook, which di… https://t.co/RBaN83GN3v— Preston Byrne (@Preston Byrne)1625674949.0
