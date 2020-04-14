Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Campaign Sues Over Ad Reciting His Pandemic Failures

President Trump at a White House coronavirus briefing.

Donald Trump's reelection campaign filed a lawsuit Monday against a local television station in Wisconsin, accusing it of airing a campaign ad the suit calls "false and defamatory" — even though the ad accurately relays Trump's comments.

The ad, produced by the Democratic super PAC Priorities USA, uses audio clips of Trump downplaying the new coronavirus.

The audio accompanies a chart showing the number of cases of COVID-19 exponentially growing.

Exponential Threat Updated www.youtube.com


In the lawsuit, the Trump campaign says the ad is deceptive because it "falsely pieced together the separate audio clips 'The coronavirus' and 'this is their new hoax' to create an audio clip of candidate Trump saying those words all together, as one sentence."

The Trump campaign had tried to prevent local television stations from airing the ad, sending a cease-and-desist letter on March 25.

But the letter only drew more attention to the ad, and Priorities USA announced it was expanding the number of locations it would air the spot.

The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits against media organizations in recent months as part of Trump's ongoing war with the press.

The lawsuits have accused news outlets of publishing "false and defamatory statements," even though the statements in question merely referred to facts Trump didn't like.

Experts have said the Trump campaign's lawsuits are "dangerous" to freedom of the press.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign itself is airing ads with deceptively edited audio.

Last week, the Trump campaign launched an ad that not only falsely suggested an American politician was a member of the Chinese government, but also edited a comment made by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to misrepresent what he said.

The ad claimed Biden did not support Trump's coronavirus travel restrictions on China, and included a clip of Biden supposedly saying, "Banning all travel will not stop" coronavirus.

But Biden never said that, according to the Washington Post. Biden in fact said that "banning all travel from Europe, or any other part of the world, may slow it, but as we have seen, it will not stop it."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Donald Trump
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Covering Up For Trump, Fox News Returns To Pandemic Denial

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

The New York Times released a devastating report on Saturday which found that President Donald Trump had failed to respond to warnings from medical experts, intelligence agencies, and his own trusted adviser on trade issues over the dangers presented by COVID-19, losing valuable time to contain the pandemic as a result. Now, Fox News is scrambling to spin the report's damaging fallout in favor of Trump.

The Times' April 11 report said:

Keep reading... Show less
Fox News

How Panic Buying Strains Vital Food Banks

Reprinted with permission from ProPublica.

For Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the spike in demand has been as dramatic as the arrival of the coronavirus. In a normal year, Rodriguez's organization provides food for some 50 million meals through a network of 1,000 pantries, food kitchens and other affiliates. But the pandemic meant that some of his bigger food pantries saw 50 percent more traffic almost overnight. And people who had previously donated food were now, for the first time in their lives, asking for help feeding their families.

The disaster-like level of need is only one problem. Panic shopping by consumers has left grocery stores with little left over to donate, Rodriguez said, leaving the Community FoodBank without its most reliable supply of provisions. To keep feeding its clients, he said, his organization has been forced to vie with national grocery chains to buy basic items, paying 15 percent more than only a month or so ago.

Keep reading... Show less
panic buying

Danziger: Cheat Sheets

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.com.

Danziger cartoons

Economy Won’t Reopen With A Bang

From the first moment Donald Trump recognized the serious nature of the new coronavirus pandemic, his impatience has been palpable. Over and over, he stressed how quickly we would get past it. And even after extending the guidelines that restrict activity until the end of April, he continues to predict that life will soon be back to normal.

"It would be nice to be able to open with a big bang and open up our country or certainly most of our country," he said Wednesday. "And I think we're going to do that soon." Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was similarly optimistic, predicting that "we could be open for business in the month of May." Attorney General William Barr insisted that by then, it will be time "to allow people to adapt more than we have and not just tell people to go home and hide under their bed."

Keep reading... Show less
Economy