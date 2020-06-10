Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Campaign Targets TV Ads To Make Trump Feel Better

Donald Trump's reelection campaign is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on targeted campaign ads not to swing voter sentiment, but to mollify Trump, who is angry about his poor poll numbers, the Daily Beast reported on Monday.

According to the report, the campaign spent $400,000 to run ads on cable news channels Trump watches. The ads are running in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia — all of which Trump lost in 2016 and has little shot of winning in 2020.

Hillary Clinton won Maryland in 2016 with 60 percent of the vote, and Virginia with 50 percent of the vote. The last time a Republican won Virginia at the presidential level was in 2004, while a Republican presidential candidate hasn't won Maryland since 1988.

Trump's reelection hopes are looking grim, with new polling showing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a comfortable lead ahead of the 2020 election.

CNN poll results released Monday found Biden climbing to a 14-point lead over Trump. RealClearPolitics has Biden at an average of 8 points over Trump.

In the New York Times, Nate Cohn reported on Tuesday that Biden "appears in a stronger position to oust an incumbent president than any challenger since Bill Clinton in the summer of 1992."

Trump has complained about the polls, calling them "very unfair" and "FAKE."

On Monday, he tweeted a memo put out by his campaign pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, claiming that the polls showing him trailing Biden were deliberately skewed against him.

McLaughlin & Associates has a record of inaccuracy in analyzing previous election races. In 2014, the firm had gotten so many races wrong that some national Republicans urged GOP candidates not to hire the firm.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Donald Trump
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Trump’s Support Declines Among White Voters, Recent Polls Show

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

If President Donald Trump is reelected in November, he will need a heavy and enthusiastic turnout among white voters — especially older white male voters in swing states and red states. But Greg Sargent, in his Washington Post column, discusses what could prove to be a major problem for Trump in this year's election: decreasing supporting among whites.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, according to Sargent, has been cutting into Trump's white support. Sargent notes that "a new analysis by Nate Cohn of the Upshot, and some new Post polling, shed fresh light on why" Trump's white support "might be failing — and on what it means that Trump's alchemical powers are deserting him."

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump