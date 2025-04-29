Trump's 'Toxicity' Drives Stunning Canadian Election Result
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who rallied his country against the United States President Donald Trump's threats to annex the country and make it the 51st U.S. state, won federal elections early Tuesday.
The Liberal Party is likely to win enough seats in the House of Commons to form a government in Canada and Carney will remain the country's prime minister.
“As I have been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. But these are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us,” Carney said following his victory. “That will never ever happen.”
Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre conceded defeat Tuesday.Political commentators and journalists took to social media to react to the surprising election results, noting that the Liberal Party was expected to lose the election but managed to secure a victory because it challenged Trump's threats against Canada.
Democratic pollster Matt McDermott wrote on the social platform X, "The impact of an unpopular American president on a foreign election is stunning. We’ve never seen anything like the seismic political shift Trump triggered in Canada to deliver a stunning Liberal win. Trump’s toxicity is rewriting global politics."
Political commentator Brian Cohen wrote, "Congratulations to Canada's Liberal Party and Mark Carney on their big election win, and a special thank you to Donald Trump for turning a runaway victory for the Conservatives into an upset win for the Liberals."
Political organizer Victor Shi said, "Turns out treating Canada like Russia or our enemy is not a good idea, because not only do they remember, but they turn out & vote. What a massive loss for Trump & huge win for democracy on the world stage."
Author Mike Madrid wrote, "Trump cost the Conservatives the election in Canada. He’s mobilizing the world against the United States."
Historian Tim Naftali said: "Donald Trump’s nastiness toward Canada didn’t produce conservative dominance there. J.D. Vance’s nastiness in Europe is producing the same result there. We can debate why nastiness seemed to have worked here in 2024 but it doesn’t travel well."
Journalist Zack Beauchamp said, "The Liberals went from a 20 point deficit in January to a win tonight because Canadians are *furious* at Donald Trump. That's not American provincialism: it's palpable on the ground here in Canada, and what every expert I spoke with told me."
The account @CalltoActivism wrote: "POETIC JUSTICE FOR TRUMP: On the same day Liberal candidate Mark Carney wins in Canada, Trump told a journalist that he runs the country…and the world."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
