'Trump Got Rolled Here': President Drops Canada Tariffs On Flimsy Excuse
After declaring that he would impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada starting this week, President Donald Trump suddenly changed his mind.
"I just had a good call with President Trump," wrote Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau via social media Monday. "Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl."
He continued, "Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border. In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million. Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together."
Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell added: "Yup. Trump got rolled here."
Ex-Republican and CNN political analyst Tim Miller commented: "I’m a little confused. I thought the tariffs were going to bring a golden age of economic prosperity, pay for IVF, eliminate the debt, and ensure countries stopped ripping us off! Why would we trade away that bounty for a few mounties on the northern border?"
Symone Sanders Townsend, co-host of MSNBC's The Weekendreplied: "You forgot childcare! The tariffs were supposed to lower the cost of childcare."
New Hampshire Democrats communications director Ty McEatran said: "Pretty incredible that Mexico and Canada just listed things they were already planning to do and mister art of the deal caved and said yes because he didn’t like the bad press he was getting for tanking the economy."
Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) wrote: "Classic Trump: pick an unnecessary fight, create chaos, then back down and act like a hero. Canada announced its border plan in December. These tariffs were never needed — just another pointless stunt that hurt our economy for no reason."
