The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Enraged By Rejection Of ‘Executive Privilege’ Claims In Jan. 6 Probe

Former President Donald Trump

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at his successor after the White House refused to exert executive privilege over documents being sought by Congress.

In his Friday night statement, Trump also referred to November 3, 2020 – Election Day – as "the insurrection" and a crime."Biden has rejected our request to withhold White House information from the House Unselect Committee investigating the January 6th protest,

"Biden has rejected our request to withhold White House information from the House Unselect Committee investigating the January 6th protest, but has not taken a stance on the insurrection that took place on November 3rd, often referred to as the Crime of the Century," Trump said.

Trump is seeking to assert executive privilege to prevent documents relating to January 6 from being handed over to the select committee by the National Archives.

Executive privilege allows a president to keep certain communications confidential. Legal experts are divided on whether it applies to a former president, and Biden declined to assert it on behalf of Trump.White House Counsel Dana Remus explained the rejection in a letter obtained by NBC News: "These are unique and extraordinary circumstances. Congress is examining an assault on our Constitution and democratic institutions provoked and fanned by those sworn to protect them, and the conduct under investigation extends far beyond typical deliberations concerning the proper discharge of the President's constitutional responsibilities. The constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself."

The committee investigating the Capitol attack issued a request in August for records related to the attempt by Trump supporters to block the certification by Congress of Biden's November election victory.

Among the records and documents being sought are communications from Trump, members of his family, his top aides, his lawyers and dozens of other former members of his administration.The former president predicted that Biden's decision would backfire and criticized his son, Hunter.

"This will put the current White House in a terrible position when the inevitable request for information comes concerning the massive corruption by Hunter Biden and the already well-documented crimes committed by the Biden family, the least of which are Hunter's paintings selling for as much as $500,000 a piece," Trump said in his statement.

The House Select Committee warned four former members of the Trump administration meanwhile they could be subject to charges of criminal contempt of Congress if they decline to answer subpoenas from the panel."Though the Select Committee welcomes good-faith engagement with witnesses seeking to cooperate with our investigation, we will not allow any witness to defy a lawful subpoena or attempt to run out the clock, and we will swiftly consider advancing a criminal contempt of Congress referral," said Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) in a statement.

With additional reporting from AFP

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump executive privilege claim

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Anti-Vaxxer Allen West Taking Unproven Drugs To Treat Covid-19 Symptoms

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Allen West, former congressman and current chairman of the Texas Republican Party, on Saturday announced his plan to suspend all in-person events for his gubernatorial campaign after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

According to The Daily Beast, West developed symptoms after his wife, Angela, tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID."After taking COVID and flu shots, Angela West tested positive for COVID yesterday, Friday," the tweet said.

Keep reading... Show less

How The Pandemic Undermines Humanity Along With Immunity

Anti-vax extremists protest mask requirement

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.


Kurt Thigpen clenched his hands around the edge of the table because if he couldn't feel the sharp edges digging into his palms, he would have to think about how hard his heart was beating. He was grateful that his mask hid his expression. He hoped that no one could see him sweat.

A woman approached the lectern in the center aisle, a thick American flag scarf looped around her neck.

Keep reading... Show less
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}