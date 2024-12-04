Fed Up With Media's Double Standard Against Democrats? So Am I
The Washington Post devoted seven stories to the Biden pardon yesterday. Jeff Tiedrich, in his Substack-which-you-must-immediately-subscribe-to, pointed out that every story on the opening page of the New York Times website yesterday was about Biden’s pardon of his son, all six of them.
The New York Times, in its wisdom, found it necessary to publish the musings of Jeffrey Toobin: “Biden’s Pardon For His Son Dishonored the Office.” Toobin, you will recall, is the former New Yorker writer and CNN talking head who pulled down his tidie-whities for a quick winkie-wankie on a New Yorker/WNYC Radio zoom call.
Toobin was suspended as a CNN commentator for eight months, and then welcomed back into the club, because of course he was! Jeffrey apparently doesn’t think that Donald Trump dishonored the office with his pardons of every single flaming idiot who lied for him during his impeachments and lied their asses off to the FBI, prosecutors, grand juries, the mainstream media and everybody else. No, those were just regular old run of the mill pardons for Trump according to grin-and-yank-it Jeffrey.
Here is Jeff Tiedrich’s take on the morals of the mainstream media:
“here’s a fun double standard to which the worthless scribblers of the corporate-controlled press hold our political parties:
Democrats must walk a narrow ethical path, and never stray one inch from it. they’re expected to kowtow to every demand the media makes. Joe Biden is expected to run a letter-perfect presidency. Kamala Harris was expected to run a flawless campaign. the slightest deviation, and the media will blow it up into a weeks-long scandal.
Republicans, on the other hand, are given a free pass to do whatever the fuck they want. lie? no problem. cheat? go for it, homies. protect a sex-trafficking predator within their midst? hey, we wrote one strongly-worded editorial. what more can we do?
and then there’s that Very Special Boy himself, Little Donny Convict. he could literally tear the Constitution in pieces and use the shreds to wipe his ass, and the press would just shrug their shoulders. look, that’s just Donny being Donny. it’s just the way it is.”
Biden is supposed to toe some imaginary line drawn by liberal op-ed writers and frightened congress-critters and pearl-clutching newspaper editors, even as Trump promises to pardon insurrectionists convicted of attacking Capitol police, damaging the nation’s Capitol, and attempting to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election.
That makes sense if your head is so far up your ass you can have a conversation with your own tonsils.
Reprinted with permission from Lucian Truscott Newsletter.