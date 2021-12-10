The National Memo Logo

Appeals Panel Tosses Trump Bid To Shield Documents; Supreme Court Next

Former President Donald Trump in the Oval Office

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has just declined Donald Trump’s request to shield documents from his time in the White House from the bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

MSNBC’s Pete Williams reports the court said the former president had provide “no basis” for his request, and added that the court specifically stated the current President, Joe Biden, had dutifully considered Trump’s request and was warranted to decline it.

The D.C Appeals Court has placed a two-week stay on its ruling to give Trump time to elevate the case to the Supreme Court.

New York Attorney General Aims To Depose Trump On January 7 In Civil Probe

Letitia James

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

New York Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly angling to depose Donald Trump on Jan. 7 in relation to her office's ongoing civil probe of whether the Trump Organization committed financial fraud, according to The Washington Post.

Careless Adults Take Note: 'Children Will Listen, Children Will See'

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, with supporters

Careful the things you say

Children will listen

