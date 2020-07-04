Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Trump Delivers Angry, Divisive Speech At Mt. Rushmore Event

Beneath Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day, President Trump addressed his holiday remarks to his narrow base of angry white voters while charging that advocates of racial justice are promoting a "merciless campaign to wipe out our history."

Trump focused on efforts by a few protesters to take down monuments and statues honoring figures who benefited from slavery, including Civil War generals and previous presidents.

"This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore," warned Trump. He said that protesters want to "defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children."

"We will not be terrorized, we will not be demeaned, and we will not be intimidated by bad, evil people," he added. "It will not happen."

Trump also announced plans for an executive order to establish a "National Garden of American Heroes," a park featuring the statues of the "greatest Americans to ever live."

The Mt. Rushmore event had all the trappings of a campaign rally as his fans chanted "Four more years!" Clad in Trump 2020 shirts and MAGA hats, very few wore masks.

What No Patriot Would Ever Do

"Performative patriotism" is a fancy way of describing what my father — a veteran of World War II who rarely spoke about his service — called "jelly-bellied flag flappers." Dad always laughed at those phonies, but we now suffer a president who is exactly that type, only worse. And Donald Trump's flag-flapping fakery is no joke.

A performative patriot is someone who, like Trump, oversells his supposed love of country, his reverence for the Stars and Stripes and, especially, his indignation at those whom he suspects of lacking his deep fervor. Such a figure will, like Trump, attempt to market these counterfeit emotions for his own benefit. And like Trump, that loud jingo is someone whose character will lead to a betrayal of American values.

Keep reading... Show less
