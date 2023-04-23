Adam Laxalt, Former Trump Ally In Nevada, Will Chair DeSantis SuperPAC
An ally to former President Donald Trump and ex-Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has been appointed as chairman of Never Back Down, a super political action committee (PAC) backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, ABC News reports.
Last week, Axiosreported the super PAC aired its first ad via Fox News, slamming Trump for "spending millions on attacking"DeSantis.
Although a longtime friend to Trump, according to ABC, the former attorney general is also a "close friend" to the Florida governor, who is expected to announce his 2024 presidential bid in the coming weeks.
ABC reports:
Laxalt chaired Trump's campaign in Nevada in 2020 and has repeated Trump's false claims of fraud about that race, won by Democrat Joe Biden. Laxalt was a public face of many of Trump campaign’'s lawsuits in the swing state that challenged election rules and results. Trump endorsed Laxalt in the 2022 Senate race won by Catherine Cortez Masto, who was considered the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent in the midterm elections.
Now, the GOPer is choosing to back DeSantis' campaign over Trump's.
Laxalt ran for political office in Nevada twice — for governor in 2018 and for U.S. Senate in 2022 — but lost both times.
Additionally, during each race, a dozen or more of his family members publicly opposed him.
