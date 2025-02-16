Trump's Chaotic Regime May Bankrupt American Farmers
According to a new report from the New York Times, a "core constituency" is "reeling" from "a rapid-fire array of directives by the Trump administration."
“This isn’t just hippie-dippy stuff,” said Aaron Pape, a Wisconsin farmer. “This is affecting mainstream farmers."
The Trump administration's recent directives have left farmers and rural communities across the United States grappling with financial uncertainty. A series of executive orders have frozen billions of dollars in federal funding for agricultural programs.
The impact is widespread and has created a ripple effect across rural America, according to the Times.
For example, Skylar Holden, a cattle rancher in Missouri, signed a $240,000 cost-sharing contract for property improvements but is now at risk of losing his farm. He laments, "Whenever my farm payment comes due, there's a good chance that I'm not going to be able to pay it."
In another example, Minnesota seed processor Tom Smude learned that his $530,000 grant for equipment was paused, leaving him unable to pay for ordered machinery. He expressed confusion about the president's priorities: "It's what he wants, growth in industry and keep America going. I feel like I'm doing my part and now you're going against what you said, a little bit."
The uncertainty has affected farmers' ability to plan for the year. Nick Levendofsky, executive director of the Kansas Farmers Union, stated, "Farmers don't need any more uncertainty than they already have."
While some farmers remain supportive of President Trump, many others expressed concern about the long-term consequences of these policy decisions.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- Trump's Deportation Plan Will Cost Nearly A Trillion Dollars ›
- Trump’s Racist Immigration Policy May Leave Food To ‘Rot In The Fields’ ›
- Farmer Suicides Rising In Wake Of Trump’s Trade War ›
- How Trump And Musk Have Increased The Risk Of Catastrophic Wildfires - National Memo ›
- Iowa farmers face millions in bills as Donald Trump freezes spending ›
- Farmers on the hook for millions after Trump freezes USDA funds ›
- 10 Ways the Trump Administration Has Failed Rural America (and ... ›
- With Trump and Musk driving U.S. policy, Kansas farmers have been ... ›
- GRAPHIC: Trump support grew in America's top farming counties ... ›