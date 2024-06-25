Trump's Weird Georgia Co-Defendant Is Also A Holocaust Denier
Trevian Kutti, a co-defendant in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump, denied that six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust.
In a post on the social media platform X last week, Kutti shared her views about what happened in the camps run by Hitler's Nazi Germany.
"I've been to both Dachau and Auschwitz," she wrote. "They could have NEVER 'ovened' that many Jews. There weren't even that many ovens. The number is not 6M. Jews died but it was NOT 6M. If you take a trip, you'll know that number is a lie. And no, ovens weren't destroyed."
One commenter accused Kutti of going "full Nazi."
"Oh man she went full Nazi wow," the person wrote in response to Trump's co-defendant.
"Reading is fundamental," Kutti wrote back.
"No you are Ignant," the commenter replied. "No one has ever claimed six million died in ovens. That's how I know you dumb as hell. And went full Nazi lying and making excuses."
"I studied in Germany, speak FLUENT German AND HAVE READ MEIN KAMPF IN GERMAN. please stay in your place," Kutti fired back.
According to the Holocaust Encyclopedia, 2.7 million Jews were killed in Nazi gas chambers as part of the "final solution." So-called "ovens" were used to dispose of the bodies after death.
In all, six million Jews were estimated to have been killed in the Holocaust.
