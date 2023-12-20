The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Lawyers Dump Trump Co-Defendant After She Poses With 'QAnon Shaman'

At Turning Point USA's AmeriFest gathering, Trevian Kutti — one of Donald Trump's co-defendants in Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis' election interference case — posed for a photo with Capitol rioter Jacob Chansley, a.k.a. The QAnon Shaman. On Monday, December 18, the Chicago-based Kutti posted the photo (which shows her raising her middle finger) on Instagram. And that same day, her attorneys filed a motion to drop her as a client.

Kutti's Instagram post, referring to Chansley, reads, "just like they lied on him THEY ARE LYING ON ME." Chansley served time in prison for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.

Atlanta-based attorney Darryl Cohen, who has been representing Kutti in Willis' case, told The Messenger, "In order to have a good lawyer-client relationship, the client has to listen. The client has to be on board, and you have to be paid. All these things have to happen. I'm not saying any of those things did or didn't happen, but you can extrapolate."

Cohen, according to Messenger reporters Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon and Darren Samuelsohn, said he was speaking in general terms and didn't talk about Kutti specifically.

The attorney, however, also told The Messenger, "This case is so unusual and so high profile with everybody looking at it under a microscope, that you've got to be very careful as to what you say because you never know who's coming after you."

Kutti, an ex-publicist for R&B singer R. Kelly and the pro-Donald Trump rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is facing RICO and witness intimidation charges in Willis' case but is free on bail — at least for now.

The Messenger's Zachary Leeman, on December 4, reported that Willis' office was considering a request to revoke Kutti's bail in response to threatening comments she made on Instagram about former Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

