Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Fails To Appear Before Georgia Grand Jury

Sidney Powell, right

Sidney Powell, one of the attorneys who led former President Donald Trump's post-election legal battle in 2020, did not appear to testify before a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia.

According to WSB-TV, Powell was set to appear on Thursday, September 22 as part of the county's investigation of potential criminal interference following the state's 2020 election.

Per the news outlet, court records indicate that Powell was asked about "her involvement in an incident that happened in South Georgia in January 2021."

At the time, footage captured several individuals gaining access to the County Elections Office to "download elections data from voting machines and an elections server."

According to state investigators, the act is being purported as “criminal behavior.” Powell is accused of covering the cost for the effort.

Powell was thrust into the public eye as one of Trump's allies following his 2020 presidential election loss. Like many of his other allies, Powell echoed the former president's unfounded conspiracy theories of widespread voter fraud as she and his legal team filed numerous of lawsuits in battleground states where he lost.

Following the 2020 election, Powell made headlines when she appeared for Republican National Committee (RNC) news conference. “President Trump won by a landslide,” she said. “We are going to prove it.”

I’m going to release the Kraken,” she said around the same time.

At this point, it remains unclear if Powell will face legal consequences for her failure to appear at the recent hearing. As of Friday, September 23, it is also unclear whether or not the hearing will be rescheduled.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Donald Trump

